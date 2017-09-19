Police seek hazing victim parents’ help; dean invited for questioning

THE Manila Police District (MPD) asked the parents of a hazing victim to write a transport network company (TNC) to release the details of the route their child took on the day of the supposed initiation of his fraternity.

“We received information that the victim even used Uber to bring his personal things to his house,” Senior Supt. Erwin Margarejo, spokesman of MPD, said in a press conference on Tuesday.

Margarejo said when police asked Uber about the route taken by Horacio Castillo 3rd, they were told that only his parents or immediate relatives could make that request.

Margarejo said that the victim told his parents that he would not use his car and instead use Uber.

The MPD spokesman also said that investigators were sent on Tuesday to the University of Santo Tomas (UST) to secure a list of faculty and students who are members of Aegis Juris, the fraternity which allegedly performed initiation rites on Castillo.

Margarejo said UST Civil Law Dean Nilo Divina was also invited for questioning but did not disclose when this would be.

Margarejo added that there were people of interest that they were investigating but declined to mention their names and their importance to the solution of the case.

So far, MPD is still determining the people to be included in the charge sheet and what cases will be filed, Margarejo said.

Margarejo said police were also gathering closed-circuit television videos on the street where Castillo was found.

Investigators were also sent to the Chinese General Hospital to determine the identities of the persons who brought Castillo.

Castillo’s parents, Carmina and Horacio 2nd, said on Monday that their son personally asked their permission to allow him to undergo initiation, assuring them that there would be no hazing or that he would not be harmed.

Castillo was found dead in Balut, Tondo by a certain John Paul Solano, 27, a medical technologist at San Lazaro Hospital, at 7:50 a.m., Sunday. He was declared dead on arrival at the Chinese General Hospital. JAIME PILAPIL

