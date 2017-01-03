Police, soldiers to get pay hike this month

Government civilian employees and members of the police and the military will get the second of four programmed salary increases beginning this month, one of President Rodrigo Duterte’s economic managers said on Tuesday.

“There will be another round of salary increaseS this year, both for civilian [workers]and [members of the]military and policemen,” Budget Secretary Benjamin Diokno said during a news briefing in Malacanang.

The salary hike, according to Diokno, is part of the government’s program to double the compensation of policemen and soldiers by 2018.

“We would be able to comply with the desire of the President to double their take-home pay by January of 2018,” the Budget chief said.

Diokno added that he already submitted to the Office of the President a copy of a bill that seeks to raise the regular pay of the government’s security forces.

“This [bill]would only require [a]joint resolution from both the Senate and the House. And going by the behavior of Congress, they won’t object to a salary increase because it’s a popular move,” he said.

On January 1 this year, Diokno added, the government implemented the second tranche of the salary adjustment, which was under the Salary Standardization Law passed by Duterte’s predecessor, then-President Benigno Aquino 3rd.

The first tranche of the adjustment already took effect on January 1 last year, while the two subsequent and final tranches would begin on January 1, 2018 and January 1, 2019, respectively.

“They’re part of the four-tranche system that we are implementing,” the Budget chief added.