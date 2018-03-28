Police station chiefs sacked

Metro police chief Oscar Albayalde relieved the head of a Caloocan City police station and two station commanders of the Quezon City Police District and Manila Police District over unresolved cases in their areas of jurisdiction.

Senior Supt. Jemar Modequillo of Caloocan City Police Station was relieved for unresolved shooting incidents. Albayalde said Modequillo also did not inform his superiors of the shooting incidents.

Albayalde said he learned about the incidents in Caloocan through news reports.

“If there are incidents like that, we have directives to report significant incidents in their area of responsibility immediately. That is what we are only asking from them,” he said on Tuesday in Camp Crame.

Cases such as the killing of a sleeping tricycle driver, the dumping of two dead bodies, and the ambush of a Bureau of Customs broker made headlines for the past few weeks.

MPD Station 11 commander Supt. Amande Daro was also relieved for unresolved shooting incidents in his area.

On March 3, a stall owner in a mall in Divisoria was killed in a shooting incident. Police authorities have yet to identify the suspect on the incident.

“We give them time to act immediately because if there is no deadline, they act complacently. There are hundreds of cases that remained unsolved especially riding-in-tandem cases,” Albayalde said.