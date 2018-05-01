Police tag BIFF in Koronadal blast 

SHARIFF AGUAK, Maguindanao: The Philippine National Police ((PNP) on Monday pointed to the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) as the perpetrators of the bombing outside a Catholic church in Koronadal City on Sunday that wounded two people.

Chief Supt. Marcelo Morales, Police Regional Office-12 director, said the suspects also had a woman plant another improvised explosive device (IED) beside a convenience store, about three blocks from the Saint Anthony Parish Cathedral where the first bomb exploded.

“This is a diversionary tactic of the BIFF because of the losses they experienced the past few days….we have made arrests and the Army continued offensives against them in Maguindanao,” Morales said referring to the 12:50 p.m. blast and the discovery of two more IEDs.

The suspect allegedly plotted to set off three improvised bombs in Koronadal, the commercial district of South Cotabato

One exploded in front of a flower shop on Rizal Street outside the cathedral while the two others were found beside the 747 convenience store and near Ela Building, both along GenSan Drive.

The two bombs were deactivated by explosives experts minutes after the first blast.

Citing police reports, Morales said a woman was seen leaving a plastic bag beside the convenience store then hurriedly left.

Koronadal City Mayor Peter Miguel appealed to the public to remain calm but alert.

He also said Koronadal has been in the radar of terrorist organizations. Stricter checkpoints around the city and stringent curfew hours are being considered to prevent similar attacks.

Authorities have been placed on full alert following the bombing.