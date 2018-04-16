Police taps 350 Quezon City residents as ‘cyber-informants’ against crime

ABOUT 350 residents of Quezon City were recruited as “informants” of the Quezon City Police District (QCPD) as it launched its anti-cybercrime satellite office on Monday.

This is the first initiative of Quezon City police to enhance its anti-cybercrime operations on the district level in partnership with the Philippine National Police – Anti-Cybercrime Group (ACG), QCPD Chief Superintendent Guillermo Eleazar said.

“These volunteers will only serve as informants to our local police after they were briefed about specific guidelines, undergone background check, and were recruited based on their sufficient knowledge on Information Technology (IT),” Eleazar told The Manila Times.

Eleazar, a former director of the PNP-ACG, said these volunteers were authorized to mine information on suspects and monitor their online activities related to their offenses, but were strictly limited to using the data for purposes other than what they were intended for.

They also need to report corresponding information to the Anti-Cybercrime Team for proper action.

The satellite office is also equipped with large screens linked to closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras 24/7 so that residents on the street could be identified easily.

“We have made it a priority to assist Quezon City residents, as cybercrime cases are rampant in the city,” he added.

Eleazar said top cybercrime cases in Quezon City were swindling, libel, threat, identity theft, and hacking.

Local Government officer-in-charge Eduardo Año said that the concept and its objective were “revolutionary” for the police force.

“In the advent of modern technology, we are all aware that crime is moving from the physical to the virtual world. While we see these emerging trends of crime, we must find innovative ways to address it before it becomes like any other crime that we cannot fathom,” incoming PNP Chief Oscar Albayade said. GLEE JALEA