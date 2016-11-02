Police tighten security at UST

Mayor Joseph Estrada has ordered the police to tighten security at the University of Santo Tomas (UST) where the Bar exams will be held starting on Sunday, November 6.

Estrada said aspiring lawyers should take the Bar without worrying about their safety.

The 2016 bar exams have been set on November 6,13, 20 and 27.

The mayor said he does not want a repeat of the 2010 Bar exam bombing that injured 47 people. The exams were then held at the De La Salle University on Taft Avenue.

“We will utilize all our available law enforcement and protective units to ensure the orderly and peaceful conduct of the (Bar) examinations. We can’t let any untoward incidents to happen again,” Estrada said.

He directed Manila Police Director (MPD) chief Senior Supt. Joel Coronel to deploy sufficient number of policemen around the UST campus to maintain peace and order and stop any attempt to disrupt the examinations.

Rescue units will be placed on standby at the school grounds while teams of paramedics and ambulances will render emergency medical assistance.

Coronel and city government officials have coordinated with Supreme Court Bar examinations committee head Senior Associate Justice Presbitero Velasco Jr. in laying down the security preparations.

“For this year, again, the whole perimeter of UST shall be secured, so meaning Espana Avenue, Lacson, Dapitan and P. Noval streets will be closely guarded,” the MPD chief said.

“We will be deploying round-the-clock patrol and police visibility in the area, especially on the first Sunday where we expect a lot of people will be proceeding to the area,” Coronel added.

A portion of Espana Avenue (westbound going to Quiapo) will also be closed to vehicular traffic in the morning and in the afternoon during the four Sundays to give way to the thousands of examinees.

The sale, use, or distribution of liquor within 100 meters of UST is banned.

“That liquor ban takes effect the night before the Bar exams and until the midnight the following day. This is to prevent previous occasions where there are members of fraternities, organizations, and other associations be drinking on the streets during the exams,” Coronel said.