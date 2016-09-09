Police to also visit condos

POLICE officials are considering conducting “Oplan Tokhang” in high-end condominium residences, particularly in Makati and Taguig cities, as soon as they finish sweeping the gated villages.

Senior Supt. Tomas Apolinario Jr., acting deputy director of the Southern Police District (SPD), said they have started preparations to visit condominium buildings for the Phase 2 of the anti-illegal drug operations.

Phase 2, which started this month, primarily focuses on information campaign. Under this scheme, police distribute flyers to residents and urge them to report “suspicious activities” in their areas and cooperate with the government’s anti-drug efforts.

“In Phase 1, we knocked on the doors of drug personalities. Now, we only disseminate information to as many residents as possible. We knock and we inform them about the anti-illegal drug program of the government,” Apolinario told reporters during the celebration of the National Police Commission’s 50th anniversary at the Philippine International Convention Center in Pasay City.

He said those living in rich residences were more cooperative with the police.

So far, the SPD has knocked on over 10,800 houses and had killed 44 drug suspects and apprehended 1,200 others during police operations. About 13,500 people surrendered to the police.

In the “Oplan Tokhang” at Forbes Park in Makati on Monday, police knocked on the houses of India and Oman ambassadors, and that of village chairman Jose Concepcion.

Indian Ambassador to the Philippines Lalduhthlana Ralte expressed his support to the administration’s drug war, said Apolinario.

“He knows the problem of illegal drugs because his country had the same situation before that’s why he supports the government,” the SPD chief said of the envoy. “Each country has its own techniques, he said, and he wants the administration to succeed.”

On Thursday, the SPD conducted operations at Dasmariñas Village and San Lorenzo Village also in Makati. Police also knocked on the house of Mayor Mar-Len Abigail Binay. The police will visit Bel-Air today, Friday.

Binay appealed to village officials and residents to allow the police to conduct “Oplan Tokhang” inside their subdivisions.

“The war against drugs can only be won if we extend our full cooperation with the police, especially in locating known pushers and users in our own backyard,” she said.