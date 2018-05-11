Police to replace teachers ‘scared’ of poll violence

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY: One-hundred-fifty policemen would be deployed, mostly to Lanao del Norte, to replace teachers who would back out during the 2018 Barangay (Village) and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK or Youth Council) elections on May 14.

Rene Magbutay, regional director of the Commissions on Elections (Comelec) in Northern Mindanao, said the 150 policemen underwent special training to serve as members of electoral boards.

Magbutay added that there were cases in past elections where teachers assigned to various precincts refused to serve for security reasons.

Usually, the teachers deployed to “hotspots” in Lanao del Norte back out because of threats and intimidation from supporters of opposing candidates.

About 6,000 teachers will be deployed to villages in the five provinces of the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

Rasol Mitmug Jr., regional secretary of the Department of Education, said three teachers would be assigned as members of the electoral board for every precinct in Monday’s elections.

Each electoral board member will receive P6,500 as allowance.

Mitmug said security mechanisms are in place for the safety of the teachers during the elections.

