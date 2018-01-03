Police tracker teams formed to search for suspects in Pasay hotel robbery

THE Pasay City Police has formed a tracker team to find and identify the suspects in the armed robbery of The Mabuhay Manor Hotel on Tuesday.

In a text message on Wednesday, Supt. Jenny Tecson of the Southern Police District Public Information Office said that they were now conducting a backtracking of CCTV footage in nearby establishments, as well as those from Barangay 76 Zone 10 to aid in the investigation.

An in-depth inquiry will also be conducted on the employees of the hotel, Tecson said, adding that police are still looking at the possibility of an inside job since the management failed to deposit the hotel’s income to the bank during the holidays.

Initial investigation showed that four armed men, between 25 and 30 years old, three of whom were wearing face masks, barged into the Mabuhay Manor and carted away more than P4 million worth of cash and jewelry.

The suspects were able to disarm the security guard on duty and then proceeded to the lobby of hotel and declared the robbery, divesting their victims of their cash money and personal belongings.

The suspects grabbed P33, 000 from the cash register, and took $15,800 from hotel guest Dominador Castro and three members of his family.

Gadgets worth $7,000, a Rolex watch valued at $13,000 and jewelry worth $29,950 were also stolen from Castro and his family.

The robbers then fled toward Roxas Boulevard on board a black Hyundai Starex van, leaving 50 other hotel guests undisturbed. JAMES KONSTANTIN GALVEZ