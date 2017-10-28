Police-turned-kidnappers killed in Cavite shootout

FOUR suspected kidnappers, three of them policemen, were killed in a shootout in Cavite on Friday morning, according to Senior Supt. Glenn Dumlao, chief of the Philippine National Police Anti-Kidnapping Group.

“There was an encounter after two days of intensive intelligence operations,” Dumlao said.

Dumlao named two of the three as Police Officer (PO) 3 Rodel Estonatoc and PO1 Ramil Espejo. A third policeman and a civilian accomplice were not identified.

Dumlao said one of the police officers was assigned to the Quezon City Police District while the other two were dismissed from the service.

The suspects, members of a kidnap-for-ransom group, were allegedly responsible for the abduction and killing of Carlos Abad Tan, a casino junket operator at Resorts World Manila.

According to a police report, the shootout happened at 4:36 a.m. on Friday as elements of the police anti-kidnapping unit were about to arrest the kidnappers on San Lazaro Road, Sitio Ulong Tubig in Carmona.

One of the items seized from one of the abductors was a watch belonging to Tan.

Tan and his driver were abducted at Resorts World Manila on October 21. The kidnappers initially asked for a P50-million ransom, which they lowered to P10 million.

However, negotiations stopped after the family of the victims failed to pay the ransom.

Dumlao said his operatives began tracking down the suspects while the family was negotiating with the kidnappers to reduce the ransom to P5 million, between 10 a.m. and 12 noon Saturday.

The kidnappers insisted on P10 million.

He said the kidnappers freed Tan’s driver after blindfolding and tying him.

The anti-kidnapping operatives, with the help of Tan’s driver, traced the kidnappers’ possible routes from Resorts World Manila, along the South Luzon Expressway, Silangan Exit in Canlubang, Laguna, and the Cavite area and coordinated with the Tagaytay City Police.

As the team travelled to Cavite, Tan’s driver said they passed by a rugged or rough road and moved to another road, which the driver said was the site where the kidnapped businessman was being held.

Police operatives later found Tan’s remains, “eaten by a bayawak (monitor lizard)” near Talisay Road.

The kidnappers allegedly killed Tan on the same day of the abduction but released the driver days after.

PNA