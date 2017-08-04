Police unit validating over 1,000 complaints vs erring cops

A unit of the Philippine National Police (PNP) is now validating text messages from citizens on the more than 1,000 policemen allegedly involved in illegal activities, an official said Friday.

In a statement, Chief Supt. Dionardo Carlos, spokesman for the PNP, said that out of the 7,049 text messages, the Counter Intelligence Task Force was able to identify 1,180 police-related complaints, said Sr. Supt. Chiquito Malayo, CITF commander.

The reports stemmed from alleged violations by PNP personnel such as drug use and trafficking, extortion, illegal gambling, “hulidap” (arrest and hold-up), inflicting physical injuries, illegal logging, acquisition of unexplained wealth, kidnapping, smuggling, gun-running, among others.

DEMPSEY REYES