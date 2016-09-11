Police urge Leni security team to take drug test

The Quezon City Police District (QCPD) has bared plans of requesting the Office of the Vice President (OVP) to require its entire security team to take a drug test.

The request, Senior Supt. Guillermo Eleazar, QCPD chief, sprang from reports that Police Officer 3 Joey Regulacion, who is assigned to Vice President Maria Leonor “Leni” Robredo’s security team, was removed after his partner, Cheryll Mapula, surrendered to authorities after she was alleged to be involved in illegal drugs.

“I think there would be no problem if we suggest a drug test,” Eleazar told reporters in a news briefing over the weekend.

He said he had talked to a member of OVP security team about the request.

Eleazar also suggested that Regulacion undergo another drug test.

“I recommend that he undergo a drug test again because of his connection to his partner,” he said.

Based on an official report from the OVP, Regulacion’s partner was on a list of “Oplan [Operation Plan] Tokhang,” which carries out the government’s war on illegal drugs.

No drug paraphernalia, however, were found by police personnel at Mapula’s house.

It was not clear if the woman’s residence was raided or searched.

Robredo said she is saddened that a member of her security team has been accused of involvement in illegal drugs.

She explained that she did not know Regulacion until she heard the news about his partner, who surrendered to the police after she was accused of selling drugs.

‘Of course I am saddened. Saddened whether it is true or not. If proven, it’s saddening that we have a security detail who was considered involved in illegal drugs,” the Vice President also told reporters.

She said it was unfortunate that Regulacion’s name had been “tainted” just because of his partner’s alleged involvement in illegal drugs.