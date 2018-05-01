Police, workers gear up for Labor Day

METRO Manila police geared up on Tuesday for Labor Day protests, which Philippine National Police Chief Oscar Albayalde hoped would be “peaceful.”

The National Capital Region Press Office (NCRPO) reported that as of 8 a.m., there were 1,300 members from the Workers Alliance of Marikina who gathered and held a program on Marikina Bridge before heading for Mendiola in Manila.

The workers, led by Lito Rustica, called for an end to contractualization.

Meanwhile, the Southern Police District (SPD) reported that there were 13 protesters in Muntinlupa City and 15 protesters in Makati City.

Labor leaders said they were expecting up to 30,000 workers but the PNP said it was expecting only about 5,000 to converge in Mendiola later in the day.

NCRPO Chief Camilo Cascolan inspected his troops at Plaza Miranda in Manila at about 6 a.m.

‘Observe peaceful Labor Day’

Meanwhile, PNP Chief Oscar Albayalde is hoping for a peaceful Labor Day.

“To commemorate this day, we wish everyone to unite and give respect to every Filipino in having a peaceful celebration of this important day,” he said in a statement.

Albayalde said the policemen were advised to exercise “maximum tolerance” while ensuring peace and order but also urged everyone to be aware and vigilant against any potential threat.

Albayalde said in a press briefing on Monday that the PNP was deploying about 10,000 policemen for the Labor Day activities. ROY NARRA