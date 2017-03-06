Policeman, 13 others busted in Cainta

THIRTEEN people and a Las Pinas City (Metro Manila) policeman were arrested after they were caught in the act using illegal drugs during an “Oplan Galugad” operation in Cainta, Rizal last Friday. Supt. Elpidio Ramirez, Cainta Police officer-in-charge, said Police Officer 2 Roberto Muega of Karangalan Village, Pasig City (Metro Manila), was caught with a sachet of shabu inside a house along East Bank Road, San Francisco Floodway in Barangay San Juan ,Cainta. Prior to his reassignment to the Police Community Precinct 2 in Las Piñas City Police Office, Muega was a member of the anti-drug unit of Marikina City (Metro Manila) Police Office and said to be using illegal drugs since then. The arrested drug suspects testified that Muega was in his uniform when securing illegal drugs, which he paid in cash, but at times failed to pay. The other arrested suspects were Elizabeth Bayaga, Josephine Pugoy, Jose Cantre, Michael Orong, Tito Baylon, Mark Jefferson Ferrer, Alfredo Rosales, Regie Bon Villamor, Jerome Masujer, Joel Singulan, Ricardo Diaz, Divina Pasco, and George Bayaga, all residents of Barangay San Juan. Seized from their possession were 16 sachets of shabu, several drug paraphernalia, three mobile phones, an improvised handgun and a caliber 38 revolver.