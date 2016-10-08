Policeman, 4 village officials surrender for drug deal, use

FOUR village officials in La Union and Pangasinan and a police officer allegedly included in the drug watch list have voluntarily surrendered to the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG). Chief Supt. Roel Obusan, CIDG director, identified the surrenderers as Danilo Rivera Jr., Randy Abuan, Genato Camorongan, Leopoldo and Randy Ocampo and Senior Police Officer 2 Marlon Panitan. Obusan said Rivera, Abuan and Panitan surrendered on Thursday to the CIDG-La Union. Camorongan and the Ocampos also turned themselves in to the CIDG-Pangasinan. Abuan is councilman of Barangay Parian in Bauang, La Union while Panitan is currently assigned with the San Fernando City Police Station also in La Union. Camorongan, Leopoldo and Randy Ocampo are councilmen in Barangay Beleng, Bayambang, Pangasinan. Obusan said Panitan, Camorongan and Abuan are listed as high-value targets.