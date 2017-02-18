Policeman in accidental firing surrenders

A Quezon City policeman who accidentally pulled the trigger of his M-16 assault rifle on Friday night grazing a detainee of the nearby Quezon City Female Dormitory has surrendered to his superior. Quezon City Police District Chief Supt. Guillermo Eleazar said Police Officer (PO) I Ericson Eslao of the District Public Safety Battalion Special Reaction Unit was cleaning his rifle at the 2nd floor of their barracks in Camp Karingal when he inadvertently pulled the trigger. The bullet grazed detainee Mary Grace Lasin in her left temple. She was treated for abrasion at the Quirino Memorial Medical Center and returned to the jail facility on the same night. Eslao immediately surrendered to PO3 Roberto Telan Jr., SRU team leader.