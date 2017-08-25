Policeman busted in Misamis

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY: Police Officer 2 Arnold Almanzor was arrested in a buy-bust at his boarding houses in Tagolo-an, a coastal town of Misamis Oriental and found with 10 sachets of shabu. Chief Insp. Albert Tare, Tagolo-an police chief, said Almanzor is assigned at Cugman police sub-station in Cagayan De Oro City. He was arrested with the one identified only as “Grace.” He said the police have been hunting a certain “Yoyong,” reportedly known shabu pusher until Almanzor’s arrest. The suspect denied the allegation and accused Tare’s group of “planting” the illegal drugs in his trousers’ pocket. But Tare insisted the operation was conducted after the test buys from Almanzor turned out positive.