Policeman commits suicide, another wounded

Catarman, Northern Samar: A police officer of Tacloban City, Leyte, allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself while another policeman was wounded while responding to a shooting incident in Eastern Samar. The body of Senior Police 4 Dennis Diaz, 47, was found in a grassy area at Barangay 77, Marasbaras, Tacloban City, near the office of the Department of Budget and Management on Tuesday. Diaz, assigned to San Isidro, Leyte Municipal Police Office was seen in the CCTV camera holding a firearm and shot himself about 3:05 a.m. He died instantly. It was not immediately known why Diaz took his own life while authorities are still conducting investigation. No suicide note was recovered at the crime scene. Meanwhile, in San Julian, Eastern Samar, Police Officer 2 Frederick Samantilla was wounded after he was shot by Freddie Moscosain in Barangay Potong of the same town. Investigation disclosed that Samantilla was among the members of a team who responded to a call that the suspect was firing indiscriminately using a homemade shotgun locally known as “pogakhang” or “bardog.” Upon reaching the place, Moscosain, who was hiding in a grassy portion along the road, opened fire at the responding team. Samantilla was hit in the abdomen.

ELADIO PERFECTO