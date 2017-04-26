POLICEMAN DIES IN PARAÑAQUE TRAFFIC ACCIDENT

A young police officer died after he was run over by a truck last Tuesday night in Parañaque City (Metro Manila). A police report said Police Officer 1 JC-Nel Eugenio, 24, who was assigned at the Quezon City Police District (QCPD), died instantly. The truck driver, Virgilio Obregon, immediately surrendered to the police. Obregon has been charged with reckless imprudence resulting in homicide. He said he should not be blamed for Eugenio’s death since the latter forced his motorcycle into a narrow space between the truck and another vehicle around 11 p.m. along a stretch of East Service Road in Barangay San Martin de Porres. Obregon added that he tried but failed to stop his truck from hitting the motorcycle.

NELSON S. BADILLA