Policeman disarmed after punching traffic aide

BACOLOD CITY: Police Officer 1 John Chan, a member of the Philippine National Police-Special Action Force (PNP-SAF) based in Sagay City was disarmed and restricted while under investigation for allegedly punching a traffic enforcer in Bacolod City on February 11. Bacolod Traffic Authority Office (BTAO) head, Supt. Luisito Acebuche, said Chan was caught on a cellular phone video hitting traffic enforcer Bobby Luberas three times as witnessed by two other traffic enforcers. Acebuche said charges of physical injury and grave misconduct will be filed against Chan who also faces administrative charges if proven guilty of the offense.