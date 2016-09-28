Policeman falls in Batangas buy-bust

Camp Miguel Malvar, Batangas: An active member of Batangas City police, Police Officer 1 Randy Mindano, was arrested in a buy-bust on Monday. Senior Supt. Leopoldo Cabanag, police provincial director, said confiscated from Mindano were two sachets of shabu and his Glock 9mm pistol service firearm. Meanwhile, two shabu peddlers were arrested by operatives of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) in a series of operations in Barangay Labas, Santa Rosa City in Laguna. PDEA 4A Director Jigger Montallana identified the arrested suspects as Mario Lotho, who sold 50 grams of shabu estimated at P120,000; and Rominer de la Cruz of Almoro Compound in Barangay Dela Paz, Biñan City, who was found with three sachets of shabu weighing 10 grams.