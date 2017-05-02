Policeman kills driver in Antipolo road rage

A JEEPNEY driver became another road rage victim after a policeman shot him dead over a traffic altercation on Monday afternoon in Antipolo City. A stray bullet slightly wounded an unidentified young boy.

Supt. Ruben Andiso, Antipolo police chief, identified the victim as Petronilo Fernando, driver of a jeepney (PXH 791) plying the Marikina-Bagong Nayon (Antipolo) route.

Initial police investigation showed that Fernando and the suspect, Police Officer 2 Ronald Pentacasi, were both traversing Marcos Highway at about 5 p.m. when the jeeney hit the motorcycle driven by the officer.

Fernando reportedly invited Pentacasi to proceed to Catalina Street to talk about the damage after he noticed that traffic was building up and they were just arguing. The policeman agreed and was the first to get to the meeting place, but when the jeepney driver arrived Pentacasi allegedly drew his firearm and shot Fernando three times killing him on the spot.

A stray bullet hit an unidentified young boy in the area. He was brought to Antipolo District Hospital.

Pentacasi, reportedly assigned to the Manila Police District, fled after the shooting on board his motorcycle. He was in civilian clothes.

On Tuesday afternoon, Andiso received feelers that the suspect may surrender. A manhunt was launched immediately against the suspect.