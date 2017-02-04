‘Policeman’ nabbed with drugs, gun

OLONGAPO CITY: A man posing as member of Subic Municipal Police Station was arrested here recently and found with two sachets of shabu, a caliber 45 Armscor, seven rounds of ammunition and a hand grenade. Police Station 6 commander. Senior Insp. Walter Primero, identified the suspect as Wilfredo Ramirez Soria, 40, of Purok 5 San Isidro, Castillejos in Zambales. Primero said Soria’s arrest came following information from a concerned citizen about the presence of a man with a gun tucked on his waist and sitting on a parked motorcycle along the highway. Soria introduced himself as policeman but could not show proof.