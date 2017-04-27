Policeman shoots civilian dead in altercation

BACOLOD CITY: A police officer shot a civilian after an altercation at a vulcanizing shop on Wednesday in Barangay Robles, La Castellana, Negros Occidental. The victim, Jered Labiga, 20, allegedly tried to shoot Police Officer 3 Jose Michael Muñez after the former cussed at him, investigation showed. Muñez, 33, assistant traffic investigator for La Castellana police station, reportedly reacted at Labiga and his brother Joed, 18, who parked their motorcycle behind his motorcycle. The victim allegedly snapped at the police officer calling him an idiot. Muñez told Labiga that he is a police officer but the victim reportedly drew out a firearm. But Muñez was quick to the draw and fired at Labiga twice, killing him. A .22-caliber firearm was recovered from Labiga, while Muñez used his .9mm Glock 17 service firearm.

Eugene Y. Adiong