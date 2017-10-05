Policeman shoots driver dead

Borongan, Eastern Samar: A driver was shot dead by a police officer during a fiesta celebration in Giporlos town here on Wednesday. Chief Insp. Clark Chavaria, chief of Geporlos police station, identified the victim as Nilo Catugda, who allegedly challenged to a fistfight his friend Senior Police Officer 2 Cesar Cabardo. The suspect, assigned at Quinapondan municipal police office in Eastern Samar, was reportedly drunk and drew his 9mm caliber service pistol and pointed it to Catugda who pleaded for his life. Cabardo then told the victim to run and shot him twice. Catugda was declared dead on arrival at the hospital from gun shot wounds. The suspect surrendered to Hiporlos police station and admitted he shot the victim.

ELADIO PERFECTO