Policeman shoots village chief over restobar bill

CATBALOGAN CITY, Samar: A village chief in Catbalogan City was critically wounded after a police officer shot her inside the Catbalogan City police station over unpaid restaurant bill.

Police Supt. Edwin Barbosa, city police chief, said that victim Nimfa Rosal, chairman of Barangay 6 and owner of

Twins Restobar, called for police assistance after Police Officer 2 Felix Donald Verzosa and his companion Balbino Costo allegedly refused to pay for the drinks they consumed at the restobar.

A team of policemen was dispatched and brought Verzosa and Costo to the police station at about 10:30 p.m. last Saturday.

During investigation, Rosal and Verzosa engaged in a heated argument which prompted the policeman to draw his service pistol, a 9mm Glock17, and fired shots the victim hitting her in the chest and forearm.

Rosal, 52, was taken to Samar Provincial Hospital in Catbalogan for treatment of gun shot wounds, while Verzosa was immediately disarmed and detained along with Costo.

Balbino said Verzosa is assigned to the Public Safety Company based in Catbalogan, while Costo is a job order employee of Zumarraga town in Western Samar.