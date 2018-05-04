Policeman shot dead in Antipolo

A policeman was killed in a suspected ambush incident in Antipolo City, Rizal on Friday morning.

The fatality was identified as Supt. Ramy Tagnong who sustained several gunshot wounds on different parts of his body.

Tagnong’s live-in partner Angela Hadap, who was with him, is being treated after sustaining three gunshot wounds on her back and on her left arm.

The couple were on board a red Toyota Innova when an unidentified man on his Kawasaki Rauser fired on them at 6:40 a.m.

The couple was rushed to the Antipolo Doctors Hospital, where Tagnong was pronounced dead on arrival.

Authorities are investigating the incident.