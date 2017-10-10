Policeman shot dead in Manila

A police officer was shot dead by unidentified motorcycle-riding gunmen early Tuesday morning in Sampaloc, Manila. Police Officer 2 Joey Imperial, 45, assigned to the National Capital Region Police Office, was reading a newspaper outside his house on 2106 Kalabas Road, Sampaloc, at about 6:45 a.m. when one of the two men approached and fired at him. The victim sustained two gunshot wounds near his heart and one each in the stomach and shoulder. Imperial was brought to the United Doctors Medical Center where he died at 8:45 a.m. Initial police investigation showed that Imperial tried to defend himself but the assailants overpowered him. Police recovered spent shells of a .45 caliber pistol. Prior to the incident, police said, there were three attempts to liquidate Imperial.

Advertisements