Policeman, teacher found dead in Caloocan apartment

A public school teacher and her alleged former policeman lover were found dead inside the woman’s rented apartment in what police believed was a crime of passion on Tuesday evening in Caloocan City. Police found the bodies of Lyka Jane Arciaga, 27, and Police Officer 1 Danilo Roa, 29, were discovered by responding police personnel from Caloocan Police Community Precinct (PCP) 2 inside Block 3 Kaunlaran Village, Barangay 22 past 6 p.m. Arciaga sustained multiple gunshot wounds in the body while Roa had a gunshot wound in his temple. A report received by Caloocan Police chief Senior Supt. Restituto Arcanghel showed that at around 5:30 p.m., Roa, assigned to PCP 1 and resident of 6658 Jose Abad Santos Alley, Libis Espina, Barangay 18, arrived at his former girlfriend’s house and forcibly barged inside by destroying the front door. After a couple of minutes, residents and bystanders in the area heard a commotion inside before successive shots rang out, prompting them to report the incident to the police. Responding police officers who thought that it was a hostage situation tried to convince their colleague to surrender but when the suspect failed to respond, they forced to barge into the house where they found the lifeless bodies of the victims. Investigators learned that Roa wanted to convince Arciaga to go back to being lovers after they parted ways but she refused because she was already dating someone else. Police learned from Arciaga’s relative that since last March, he allegedly continued to harass his former girlfriend and often tried to barge inside her rented apartment, prompting the teacher to report the incident to the police.