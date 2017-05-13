Policeman, wife nabbed for investment scam

SAN FERNANDO CITY, La Union: A senior police officer and his wife were arrested by La Union Provincial Intelligence branch and Central Intelligence and Detection Group for estafa in connection with alleged investment scam. The suspects were identified as Senior Police Officer 1 Garry Ancheta, 40, and his wife, Lanie, 37 of Purok 3, San Francisco Village here. They are facing five counts of estafa cases before Judge Victor Conception of San Fernando City Regional Trial Court Branch 66. About 20 complainants, whose names withheld, were allegedly enticed by the Anchetas to invest in a venture that guarantees double amount in interest. The complainants said they agreed to invest trusting Ancheta, being a policeman. But they became suspicious after none of the promised return of their investment materialized, prompting them to filed charges against the couple. The victims claim the suspects amassed millions of pesos from the alleged scam. The authorities urged other victims of the alleged scam to come out and file charges against the suspects.