Policemen face murder raps

THE family of two men killed in an anti-drug operation by the police filed double murder charges against eight police officers and a civilian at the Office of the Ombudsman on Tuesday.

Named respondents in the complaint were Police Supt. Ali Jose Duterte, Senior Police Officer 1 Joel Saludes, Police Officer 1 Aldrin Matthew Matining, Insp. Avelino Andaya, Police Officers 3 John Cezar Mendoza, Edgar Manapat, Harold Jake Dela Rosa, and Billy Villanueva, and Harlem Ramos. They were accused of killing Luis

Bonifacio and his son Gabriel Lois in September 2016 in Caloocan City.

Maria Kristina Conti, the legal counsel of the Bonifacio family, said it is possible that the incident was a case of mistaken identity.

Conti, secretary general of the National Union of Peoples’ Lawyers-National Capital Region, said the police report named the victim as Luisito Bonifacio.

She said Luisito is the brother of Luis. Luisito, she added, was in the police’s drug list.

In the complaint, Duterte, Saludes, Mendoza, Manapat, Matining, Andaya, Dela Rosa, Villanueva, and John and Jane Does were also accused of gross misconduct, grave abuse of authority, gross oppression, and conduct unbecoming of a public officer.

The complaint said 15 armed policemen with flashlights barged inside the victims’ house around midnight for a search operation.

The police claimed that Luis and his son were shot dead because they resisted arrest.

But the Bonifacio family said it was unlikely for the two men to resist because they were grossly outnumbered and were not armed.

Conti said Gabriel Lois had no record of using illegal drugs.