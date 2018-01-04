Policemen hurt in BIFF bombing awarded

SHARIFF AGUAK, Maguindanao: Five officers of the Philippine National Police assigned here who were wounded in a roadside bombing on Sunday night were awarded for their commitment to service from the PNP Regional Office in the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (PRO-ARMM). Chief Supt. Graciano Mijares, regional director of the PRO-ARMM, awarded them with citation medals while confined at Maguindanao Provincial Hospital here. Mijares said the blast victims who sustained shrapnel wounds were on duty patrolling the vicinity of Shariff Aguak on New Year’s Eve when an improvised explosive device exploded along the road. The victims and recipients of Wounded Personnel Medals are Police Officer 3 Jalison Abdullah, Archie Ansari Amelista, Ricardo Almonia, Alimodin Nuphay and Zainodin Abdullah, all with ranks of Police Officer 1. They were on their way to a secluded barangay (village) to check a reported incursion of members of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) when the IED exploded while their vehicle was maneuvering through a road leading to the area. Their fellow police officer, Senior Police Officer 4 Max Kaibat, died from multiple shrapnel wounds. Besides the medals, Mijares also gave the injured PNP officers and the family of Kaibat financial assistance. Local officials in Shariff Aguak have blamed the BIFF for the IED bombing. The suspects remain at-large.

JULMUNIR I. JANNARAL