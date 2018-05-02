Policemen in viral video sacked

Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Oscar Albayalde ordered the relief of three policemen who chased and bullied a motorist.

Caloocan City police chief Senior Supt. Restituto B. Arcangel immediately sacked two policemen under his jurisdiction – brothers PO1 Rendel Soriano and PO3 Ralph Soriano.

Rendel and Ralph were seen on a video which went viral on social media confronting a man at his residence after he had a traffic altercation with PO1 Reniel Soriano, sibling of Rendel and Ralph.

The Soriano brothers chased Ricardo Malaya to his home and berated him in front of his relatives. The policemen were furious because Malaya’s vehicle grazed their car.

Malaya’s family took a video of the incident to prevent the trio from harming them since the brothers were all armed.

The video, uploaded by Malaya’s relatives, caught the attention of the Caloocan police chief and Albayalde, who immediately ordered the relief of the three police officers.

Arcangel said based on initial investigation, the policemen were liable for grave threat, grave oral defamation, alarm and scandal and violation of the Omnibus Election Code for bearing arms while not in uniform.

Malaya and his family members have filed complaints against the brothers.

Albayalde said police officers must always show discipline and should conduct themselves properly at all times.