Policemen in Kian slay charged by NBI

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) on Thursday filed criminal charges against the policemen implicated in the killing of teenage student Kian Loyd Delos Santos in an anti-drug operation on August 16.

In the complaint filed at the Department of Justice (DoJ), Caloocan City police station 7 head Chief Inspector Amor Cerillo, Police Officer 3 Arnel Oares, Police Officer 1 Jerwin Cruz and Police Officer 1 Jeremias Pereda were charged with murder, violation of domicile under the Revised Penal Code, and planting of evidence under Section 29 of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 were filed.

On Friday last week, the policemen were charged by the Public Attorney’s Office (PAO). PAO Chief Persida Rueda-Acosta represented the family of Kian in filing murder charges and violation of the Anti-Torture law at the DOJ.

Acosta earlier said her office found treachery in the death of Kian, who succumbed to three fatal wounds including the “treacherous wound” at the back.