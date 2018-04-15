Policemen relieved from posts after drug suspect escapes custody, manhunt on

TWO rookie policemen were relieved from their posts on Sunday after a drug suspect they were escorting escaped after his inquest in Quezon City.

Chief Superintendent Guillermo Eleazar of the Quezon City Police District (QCPD) said that PO1 Jayson Landayan and PO1 Randy Yape accompanied suspect Jhan Jhan Abacian who was previously arrested in a buy-bust operation on April 12.

After being presented for inquest at the Quezon City Prosecutor’s Office on the evening of April 14,

Abacian managed to detach his handcuff and jump out of the police car as he headed for Sauyo Market in Novaliches.

Landayan and Yape chased the suspect but failed to recapture him.

According to Eleazar, criminal charges will be filed and an investigation will be conducted to determine the administrative liability of the two policemen.

“Incidents like this should serve as a lesson to our policemen to remain vigilant when escorting suspects. They should always be alert to prevent them from escaping,” he said.

Meanwhile, a manhunt was ordered to recapture Abacian.