POLICEMEN return over P114-T cash to forgetful owner

SAN FERNANDO CITY, La Union: Two police officers here returned a bag containing P114,960 cash and important documents to an employee of a money-lending firm who left it after eating in a bakeshop branch in a mall here. Chief Insp. Bernardo Manzano said Renato Alvarez of Barangay Esperanza, Sison, Pangasinan, reported that he left his bag at about 4:30 p.m. last Wednesday. Police Officer 2 Sunny Perez, assigned as patroller in front of a mall in Barangay Biday here found the bag about two hours later on a chair where Alvarez left it. Manzano and Perez waited for Alvarez to travel back to San Fernando and after thanking them, got his cash-filled back. The cash, according to him was owned by the money-lending and was to be given to a client.