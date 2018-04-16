Policemen sacked as escapee hunted down

Two rookie policemen were relieved from their posts on Sunday after a drug suspect they were escorting escaped after his inquest in Quezon City.

Quezon City Police District (QCPD) Chief Supt. Guillermo Eleazar said Police Officers 1 Jayson Landayan and Randy Yape accompanied suspect Jhan Jhan Abacian who was arrested in a buy-bust operation on Thursday.

After being presented for inquest at the Quezon City Prosecutor’s Office on the evening of April 14, Abacian managed to detach his handcuff and jump out of the police car and headed for Sauyo Market in Novaliches, Quezon City.

Landayan and Yape chased the suspect but failed to recapture him.

According to Eleazar, criminal charges will be filed and an investigation will be conducted to determine the administrative liability of the two policemen.

“Incidents like this should serve as a lesson to our policemen to remain vigilant when escorting suspects. They should always be alert to prevent them from escaping,” he said.

Meanwhile, a massive manhunt was ordered to recapture Abacian.