Policemen scramble as bomb threat hits Crame

A bomb threat left civilians and policemen on edge on Monday after a backpack, a plastic bag and a pail were found right outside Camp Crame, the national headquarters of the Philippine National Police (PNP).

At 8:50 a.m., while the PNP was holding its weekly flag-raising ceremony, an unidentified woman reported to the Quezon City Police District (QCPD) that a backpack containing a bomb was left near the police camp.

An hour later, operatives of the QCPD Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD) went to check the backpack. However, operatives found no explosive devices inside the bag or in the pail.

The backpack contained clothes, 4 pieces of mobile phones, a set of security guard uniform, and personal belongings.

The Metro Manila police force tighten security measures in the National Capital Region because of the crisis in the Marawi City.