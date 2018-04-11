Policewoman among 6 dead in firefight

LUCENA CITY, Quezon: Five suspected members of a kidnap for ransom (KFR) gang and a woman police officer were killed while four other lawmen were wounded in a gunbattle on Tuesday morning in Barangay San Nicolas, San Pablo City in Laguwith na, south of Manila.

An initial report from Senior Supt. Rhoderick Armamento, Quezon police provincial director, said Ronaldo Arguelles, a suspected big-time drug suspect and resident of Cristina Village, Barangay Mangilag Sur, in Candelaria, Quezon, was forcibly taken by a group of armed men from his house at 6:15 on Monday night after they ransacked and robbed the house.

The suspects drove away using the victim’s Honda Civic (WBN 505).

Supt. Chitadel Gaoiran, Police Regional Office-Calabarzon spokesman, said members of the Quezon Provincial Intelligence Bureau, Anti-Kidnapping Group, Candelaria Police and San Pablo City Police on Tuesday morning spotted the suspects, this time on board an SUV along Maharlika Highway, Barangay San Nicolas, San Pablo City.

The KFR members were reportedly trying to collect the ransom when they were sighted by the joint police team.

A firefight ensued, resulting in the death of the five suspects who were wearing military uniforms.

A female police officer, identified as Senior Police Officer 1 Ma. Zarah Andal, also died in the clash.

Four other police officers, a woman bystander and Arguelles were wounded.

Arguelles is in serious condition.

Armamento said Andal was already off-duty but came back to help her fellow officers in the operation.

Two of the four wounded policemen were identifed as Police Officer 1 January Menfroza and PO1 Junjun Villaflor, who are now both in stable condition

Andal was pronounced dead at the hospital.

All of the police officers are from the Candelaria Police Station.

The owner of the Isuzu Sportivo that the suspects used during the aborted payoff on Tuesday morning was identified through registration papers recovered inside the vehicle as Lydia Sahagun Averion of Santa Rosa, Alaminos, Laguna.

Arguelles reportedly has pending drug cases in Candelaria and San Pablo.

with ROSELLE R. AQUINO