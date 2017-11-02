Policy approval to benefit LNG sector

Approval of a proposed policy will allow the government to begin work next year on a facility for liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports, an Energy department official said.

“[I]mplementation of the PNGR (Philippine Natural Gas Regulation) is hoped to pave the way … [for]the ground breaking for an LNG import facility by 2018,” Energy Undersecretary Donato Marcos said.

Marcos, who spoke on behalf of Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi during a public consultation last week, said the country could begin importing LNG ahead of the Malampaya gas facility’s expected depletion by 2022.

Draft guidelines will, among others, apply to policies and programs for the promotion and production of indigenous natural gas deposits, LNG shipments and third-party access to facilities and pipelines.

A committee will also be formed to review and recommend proposals or applications pertaining to the industry. Any ventures will be subject to a 60/40 foreign ownership rule as stated in the existing laws.

Cusi has said that the LNG guidelines could be released by the end of October but the Energy department is still soliciting comments and suggestions until November 10.

Last week’s consultation was attended by representatives of 47 companies and institutions.

Cusi has also said that the policy, which considers sourcing LNG from domestic sources, importing, or a combination of both, will lead to cooperation projects with development partners such as China, Japan and Singapore.

He said the Philippines could become an Asian LNG trading hub.