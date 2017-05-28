Polish demo targets play over pope statue sex scene

WARSAW: Polish nationalists on Saturday tried to block Warsaw theatre-goers from attending a controversial play that drops hints about murdering a top politician and has a scene simulating oral sex on a statue of the late pope,” Saint John Paul 2nd. Poland’s powerful Roman Catholic church has slammed “The Curse,” a play directed by Croat Oliver Frljic,” as being “blasphemous” for this and other sex scenes involving crosses. Polish prosecutors in February said they would begin investigating the play for offending religious feeling and incitement to murder. Amid a heavy police presence,” members of the right-wing nationalist group ONR on Saturday threw smoke bombs and massed in front of the Teatr Powszechny theatre as other protesters kneeled in prayer nearby. Clutching a rosary with an image of the pontiff,” Warsaw resident Teresa said she was protesting against the play’s “profanation of the cross,” which is offensive to us Catholics.”