Of political dynasties and cultural authenticity

SENATE President Koko Pimentel wants the revised Constitution to specifically ban political dynasties without the need for an enabling law.

There is just so much that’s wrong in our country which reformists attribute to political dynasties, that the differences of opinions around the proposition of banning them from our political universe can also shatter the bond that binds friendships.

In my honest opinion, the enemy are not the political dynasties. A political system that is based on affinities and blood relations is made dysfunctional not by the election of relatives to several political posts, but by the breakdown of the social mechanisms by which we punish those of them who renege on their promise to count each and everyone of us as also a part of their families, beyond their bloodlines.

We are by nature a communalistic society. We thrive on a culture of affinities. The border that divides the private from the public is porous, to a point that it is but natural for us to make as our business the lives of others. We take pride in knowing the deep dark secrets of our neighbors and our friends, and the way we punish those of them who transgress the norm is to deploy the mechanisms available to us in the ordinary sense, what James Scott has referred to as “weapons of the weak.” Ostracism, rumor and gossip—these are but some of the weapons available to us, which when translated politically, could lead to a very effective way of social control that no law can ever subordinate, even as it can be deployed to end the privileges of those who abuse their power at the expense of the rest of us.

I am totally in favor with pushing for political reforms, but at the same time I would always be conscious of the repercussions of reforms that are not organically rooted in what ordinary people consider as part of their “habitus,” or deeply-rooted meaning systems.

We are so family-oriented to a point that our TV networks take on identities that draw logic from terms associated with kindred and kinship—such as “kapuso,” “kapamilya” and “kapatid,” something that does not exist in other countries.

Family is an important institution in our everyday and ordinary lives. When Western rubrics of bureaucratic behavior privilege the faceless, impersonal state, what is not taken into consideration is the reality that the price that bureaucratized organizations pay is a culture that would be too depersonalized. There, neighbors no longer care about other neighbors, and children now see their elderly parents as burdens to be unloaded on efficiently run retirement homes. A culture that would force a child to suspend obligatory duties to an aging mother who is in line in a queue in the heat of the sun would be ideal in the Western lens, but would be terribly inauthentic, if not culturally inappropriate, to us Filipinos. It forces someone to choose between being a good civil servant and being a good offspring, and in the end can lead to a society that could be characterized by people who play bowling alone.

The power of our community in dealing with crisis has always been celebrated not by the preponderance of detached professionals but by engaged friends and relatives.

It is this culture of family and kinship that has rendered us immune from government inefficiencies in times of crisis, seen in Ondoy and Yolanda. This is the very root of why social activism and civil society movements in the Philippines acquire a different kind of robustness and strength compared to those of the West. Aside from being political associations, actors involved in these movements become de facto “families,” sharing not only convictions but also food, laughter and camaraderie celebrated during post-meeting parties, and pre-mobilization fellowships.

Lest people get me wrong, I fully subscribe to the idea that corruption in government should be ended. But I am suspicious of the suggested cure that in order to end it, we have to uproot our political processes from the foundation of our political community, both culturally and historically.

Banning political dynasties may end the practice of rent-seeking being practiced by a family, and may give others the opportunity to occupy the space which will be vacated.

But it is equally possible that without a strengthened accountability system that is authentic to our communalistic and family-oriented habitus, banning people from up to the second degree of consanguinity may not stop rent-seeking to be practiced by people who while not from the same bloodline, nevertheless belong to the same fraternities, organizations, home regions, or are even simply members of constructed and imagined communities like those belonging to social movements that populate our political landscape. It doesn’t even include common-law partners, the “other” women, and same-sex relationships.

The desire by many to put an end to political dynasties stem from the desire to change the political complexion of the state, and to allow those who do not have the political surname, to occupy a space in professional politics. However, preventing a family to take several spaces in our political universe does not automatically ensure that a Harvard-educated lawyer without a political relative who will be enabled by that political opportunity will not be a rent-seeker too.

In the end, solutions that are inauthentic to the organic base of our politics will be problematic. Our politics, or the way we establish political order, privileges communities of affection and affinity. At the core of this is the discourse and the image of a family, which we define not only in terms of bloodlines but as socially constructed. An inauthentic solution can only heighten the structural problem of an overheating political system where rubrics that are alien are forced on people that simply cannot relate, and on a habitus where it cannot simply be meaningfully enforced, even if it becomes a law, or more so, even if it is encoded in the Constitution.