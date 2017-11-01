Political uncertainty could weigh on growth

Philippine economic growth may end up weaker than expected given signs that investors are being discouraged by the political climate, a research consultancy said.

“Whereas both the consensus and the IMF (International Monetary Fund) are expecting growth over the next five years of around 6.5 percent 7 percent, we think growth is likely to be closer to 6 percent,” London-based Capital Economics said in a report authored by Alex Holmes.

It noted that rapid investment growth — averaging above 10 since 2010 — was one of the factors that enabled the Philippines to escape the “sick man of Asia” tag.

The country has also jumped up the rankings of various international league tables that measure competitiveness, the number of business regulations and corruption levels.

However, investment as a share of gross domestic product (GDP) is still lower than elsewhere in the region, Capital Economics said.

“If the Philippines is to maintain rapid growth it requires more capital deepening. It is no surprise that the fastest growing EMs (emerging markets) over the past couple of decades have typically been those with high investment rates” the report notes.

On the plus side, Capital Economics pointed out that the government was planning on ramping up infrastructure investment, with spending expected to rise to 6 percent of GDP by 2020 from 4 percent in 2016.

“The World Bank has estimated that developing countries such as the Philippines need to spend the equivalent of 5.5 percent of their GDP a year to ensure that inadequate infrastructure doesn’t become a major drag on development,” the report states.

The government’s strong fiscal position means it has the resources to meet its ambitious plans, Capital Economics said, adding that tax reforms likely to be passed by Congress before the year ends should boost revenues to around 1 percent of GDP.

“In any case, the low level of government debt and small budget deficit means that the Philippines has the fiscal space to borrow and invest more,” it noted.

But while government investments should continue to grow at a rapid pace, the outlook for private investment is less promising as companies need a stable and predictable business environment.

“While [President] Rodrigo Duterte has not been the disaster for the economy that some feared, there are signs the … war on drugs, his erratic policymaking style and the worsening security situation in the south of the country is starting to weigh on investment prospects,” Capital Economics said.

It also said that improvements to the business environment appeared to have ground to a halt and there already were signs of investors starting to think twice before committing to long-term investments.

Foreign direct investments were 15 percent lower in the first six months of 2017 compared to the same period a year earlier and after having grown rapidly between 2010 and 2016.

The upshot, Capital Economics said, is that increased political uncertainty was likely to drag heavily on investment despite the government’s ambitious infrastructure plans.

“The worsening outlook for investment is one of the key reasons why we think the Philippines will slightly disappoint expectations over the coming years,” the report states.