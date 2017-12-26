Political will in action

The speed with which Congress ratified the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion Act (Train) is a clear manifestation of President Rodrigo Duterte’s political will to fulfil a campaign promise of giving “a more comfortable life” to ordinary working Filipinos—the taxpayers who bear the biggest burden under our current tax laws.

Dubbed by President Duterte as his “administration’s biggest Christmas gift to the Filipino people,” the new tax reform law effectively exempts almost all of the country’s working-class population from paying income taxes.

Under Train, those earning P250,000 or less a year would be exempt from income tax, while 13th month pay and bonuses up to P90,000 would also be tax-free. The resulting increase in the take-home pay of blue-collar workers is expected to spur consumption (or consumer spending), which, in turn, should boost our domestic economy.

Describing Train as a “simpler, fairer, and more efficient” tax system, President Duterte corrected the 20-year old regressive tax policies, which saw ordinary employees bearing the brunt of direct taxation through income taxes. Numerous studies have shown that salary and wage earners pay a larger share of income taxes—accounting for about 80 percent of the government’s income tax collection—than the wealthier self-employed individuals and professionals.

The new tax law also lowers income tax rates for those earning P2 million and below. This is significant because the country’s middle class falls within this tax bracket. Train recognizes the impact of inflation on salaries or revenues of middle income earners, especially when you consider that a million pesos doesn’t get you very far these days, given the rising cost of basic commodities, tuition fees, automobiles, medicines, healthcare costs and utilities.

On the business side, the new tax reform measure will be a boon to micro, small and medium enterprises, which constitute 98 percent of all registered businesses in the country. Previously taxed like any ordinary business, small-and micro-entrepreneurs can now opt for a flat 8 percent final tax rate on their gross sales instead of paying income and percentage taxes. Meanwhile, small businesses with total annual sales not exceeding P3 million—usually cottage industries and backyard enterprises—were exempted from value added tax.

After the exemption of ordinary wage earners from income taxes, the biggest impact of Train, to my mind, is the drastic reduction of estate and donor’s taxes. Whereas land worth P200,000 (is there still any urban real property that can be bought for that price?!) used to be taxed between 5 and 20 percent, the Train sets a flat rate of 6 percent for both estate taxes and donor’s taxes.

The estate and donor’s taxes will now, in effect, be at par with the 6 percent tax rate on the sale of land classified as a capital asset. I predict the reduced tax rate will result in a substantial increase in inheritance (a.k.a estate) and gift (a.k.a. donor’s) tax payments.

It is common knowledge that many cash-strapped families (not just the wealthy ones) have resorted to transferring properties to the heirs by way of a sale in order to avail of the lower 6 percent capital gains tax on the sale or transfer of real property, instead of paying the higher 20 percent estate tax.

By lowering and equalizing the rate of estate and donor’s taxes with the capital gains tax, there is no longer any reason (or advantage) for heirs not to pay inheritance and gift taxes. The only thing missing in Train is an amnesty provision that would allow families whose relatives died before the passage of the law, to avail of this reduced estate tax rate without penalties.

Although Train is, like all tax measures, intended primarily to raise revenue, it does more than that. Some provisions in the new tax reform law are intended to change Filipino behavior, for instance, by taxing sources of pollution to reduce pollution while exempting “green” technology to bolster clean energy, or by imposing or increasing taxes on certain goods to promote public health.

Renewable energy advocates who have been calling for the total elimination of coal-fired power plants now laud the increased excise tax on coal. Although the tax might impact electricity costs in the short term, it should also accelerate the country’s shift from its dependency on fossil fuels to the more sustainable renewable energy.

Meanwhile, the higher tax on automobiles will raise revenue in a very progressive manner as wealthier buyers who tend to own more, and more expensive SUV and luxury cars, will be made to pay more. But in order to encourage cleaner transportation, electric vehicles were exempted from taxes, while hybrid cars will be taxed at half the rate.

The higher tobacco tax will also impact the country’s 17 million smokers, nearly a third of the adult population, and just as well. Experts say the ill effects of smoking have cost our economy some P4 billion in healthcare and productivity losses. Although President Duterte’s smoking ban significantly curbed the smoking habits of many Filipinos, the higher taxes could force many smokers to quit altogether.

And for the first time, sweetened beverages containing caloric sweeteners or artificial/non-caloric sweeteners, such as soft drinks, fruit drinks, sports drinks, and sweetened tea, will be taxed between P5 and P10 per liter. But to encourage the use of natural sweeteners, coco sugar and stevia will be tax-exempt.

This sweetened beverage tax aims to reduce consumption of the drinks that have been linked to higher incidences of obesity and diabetes, especially in low-and middle-income countries. According to the National Nutrition Survey (2003-2015), there is already an increasing trend of overweight or obese Filipinos through the years and across age groups, especially among the poor.

The first of five tax reform packages, the Train law, is by far the biggest overhaul of the outdated Philippine tax system in 20 years. And it had to take a Duterte to pull it off.