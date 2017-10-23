‘Political will needed in Pasig river rehab’

Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez 3rd said the government will not pursue plans to rehabilitate the Pasig River unless agencies and concerned cities will stop activities that continue to pollute the river.

“The first step is you have to stop throwing garbage into the river because if you rehabilitate it and people will still throw garbage nothing will happen,” he told reporters in an interview over the weekend.

“That is the first step and that doesn’t require financing, that requires political will to stop the pollution in the river. I will not go to any project there unless that is done, unless we can see that no pollution is being put there, it’s a waste of money. If you keep on fixing it and then they keep on dumping stuff in there it doesn’t work,” Dominguez added.

The Finance chief said concerned agencies such as the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority and the Department of Environment and Natural Resources and local government units should ensure that people residing near riverbanks will stop dumping garbage in the river.

“They should stop dumping things there and then we will fix it. Why would you spend money there if you can’t control what’s going on?” he pointed out.

Stretching for 25 kilometers, the river bisects the city of Manila, Makati, and Pasig.

Earlier, Socioeconomic planning Secretary Ernesto Pernia said the rehabilitation of the river may be included in the list of flagship projects because of its economic, social and environmental values.

“It is a three-faceted value project. I think it’s a good idea that we include this among our big-ticket projects. We just did not consider it in the list because we are concerned on the physical infrastructure especially in transportation,” Pernia said in a forum last week.

In the same forum, Jin Yuan, commercial counselor at the Chinese embassy, had expressed Beijing’s interest in the project.

“Since we will build the bridges across the Pasig River, we are going to look at the Pasig River too,” he said.

“Now we are waiting for feasibility study to be completed and the Chinese government is very willing to work with the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) to carry on this very important project,” he said.