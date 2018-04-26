Poll commission cancels verification of signatures

THE Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Wednesday cancelled the verification of the 30,000 signatures on a petition for a recall election filed by supporters of defeated mayoralty candidate and former vice mayor Francis Zamora.

The Comelec scheduled the verification of signatures from April 25 to May 1.

Zamora described the move as “questionable and unfair” because it was the Comelec itself that denied the motion for reconsideration of Mayor Guia Gomez.

“A new notice was sent yesterday (Tuesday) afternoon changing the venue to Pinaglabanan Elementary School.

Upon our arrival in the venue this morning at 8 a.m., Atty. [Gregorio] Bonifacio informed us that the verification will not proceed because the Comelec did not release the budget for the verification,” Zamora said.

“Why will they say now that there is no budget when in fact they themselves approved of the verification?” he added.

Zamora said the Comelec has a P98-million budget for the recall election and referenda for the National Capital Region.

“ No other city in Metro Manila is having a recall thus the amount is intact. Obviously, this is another delaying tactic to kill the recall proceedings knowing that the deadline for it to happen is only up to May 13,” he said.

Gomez had said the Comelec no longer had the time to hold the recall election.

Zamora had accused the camp of Gomez of vote-buying.