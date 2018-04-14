Poll period, gun ban start today

ALL permits to carry firearms are suspended starting today with the start of the 37-day election period for the synchronized Barangay (Village) and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK or Youth Council) elections on May 14.

Also, the seven-day filing of certificates of candidacy (CoC) for barangay and SK candidates commences also today and will end on April 20.

James Jimenez, Commission on Elections (Comelec) spokesman, on Friday said the national gun ban would take effect at 12:01 a.m. of April 14.

“The Comelec is duty-bound to strictly implement the firearms ban,” Jimenez added.

Comelec checkpoints, he said, will also be established across the country to enforce the prohibition.

Aside from the ban on the bearing, carrying and transporting of firearms and other deadly weapons, the availment or engagement of the services of security personnel or bodyguards is also strictly prohibited.

Comelec Resolution 10197, promulgated on September 14, 2017, states, “During the election period, no person shall bear, carry or transport firearms or other deadly weapons in public places, including any building, street, park, private vehicle or public conveyance, even if licensed to carry the same, unless authorized in writing by the commission.”

Exempted from the gun ban are regular members of the Philippine National Police, the Armed Forces of the Philippines and other law enforcement agencies of the government that are duly deputized in writing by the Comelec for election duty may be authorized to carry and possess firearms during the election period.

The Comelec, however, said, “When in the possession of firearms, the deputized law enforcement officer must be in full uniform showing clearly and legibly his name, rank and serial number, which shall remain visible at all times, and in the actual performance of his election duty in the specific area designated by the commission.”

According to Jimenez, the poll body may issue gun ban exemptions to other qualified individuals, “who by nature of their official duties, profession, business or occupation, such as but not limited to cashiers, disbursing officers, persons who are under the Witness Protection Program, etc., are considered as high-risk individuals.”

All applications/requirements for gun ban exemptions shall be filed with the Committee on the Ban on Firearms and Security Personnel at the Comelec main office, 8th Floor, Palacio del Gobernador Building in Intramuros, Manila.

Qualified to vote in the SK polls are duly registered Filipino citizens who are at least 15 but not more than 30 years of age on the day of the elections; a resident in the barangay for at least six months on Election Day; and not otherwise disqualified by law.

Jimenez pointed out though that only qualified voters who are between 18 and 24 years old are allowed to run in the SK polls.

He reminded candidates for the youth polls that that they need to declare under oath that they are not related within the second degree by affinity or consanguinity to any incumbent, elected national or local officials as provided for under Republic Act (RA) 10742 or the SK Reform Act of 2015.

RA 10742 states that candidates should not be related within the second degree of consanguinity or affinity to any incumbent, elected national official or to any incumbent regional, provincial, city, municipal or barangay official in the locality where they are running.

For the barangay elections, one should be at least 18 years of age on or before the day of the elections; and must be a resident of the Philippines for at least one year and living in the village where he/she intends to vote, for at least six months immediately preceding the barangay elections; and should not otherwise be disqualified by law.