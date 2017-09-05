Poll tribunal junks Marcos plea to invalidate 2016 results

THE Supreme Court, sitting as the Presidential Electoral Tribunal (PET), has junked a plea by former Sen. Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. to invalidate the results of the 2016 polls, a lawyer for Vice President Leonor “Leni” Robredo said.

Romulo Macalintal made the announcement on Tuesday, citing the August 29 resolution of the PET on Marcos’ poll protest against Robredo.

“In this Resolution, the Supreme Court already junked Mr. Marcos’ first course of action in his poll protest which is to determine the authenticity and integrity of the 2016 automated elections. This is where Mr. Marcos wants to examine the source code, hash code and other equipment used in the polls. We are happy of this Resolution. The PET did not allow this,” Macalintal said.

Likewise, Macalintal said that the Aug. 29 resolution was a double victory for the Robredo camp since the same PET ruling also deferred action on Marcos’ motion for the annulment of election results in Lanao del Sur, Maguindanao and Basilan.

Instead, the PET asked Marcos to identify the specific clustered precincts, which yielded tainted results, as well as required the former senator to present three witnesses per clustered precinct, which he has yet to comply with.

“These points raised in the Resolution only show that Mr. Marcos’ poll protest has no basis, if not based on speculations,” Macalintal said.

“He has been saying that his evidence are the ballots. Well, ballots do not talk. Ballots would not show that there is terrorism, vote buying and substitution of voters [as he alleges]. Only testimonial evidence can do that. How can Mr. Marcos do that when he did not even submit a list of witnesses for his poll protest?” Macalintal added.

Robredo beat Marcos in the 2016 polls by 263,473 votes.

“Given these developments, we are looking forward to the early dismissal of the protest of Mr. Marcos,” Macalintal said.