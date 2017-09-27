Polomolok police chief killed in ambush

THE police chief of Polomolok in South Cotabato was killed while four other civilians were wounded in an ambush inside a restaurant on Tuesday night.

Investigators said Senior Supt. Hernan Gabat was peppered with bullets by the unidentified gunmen upon taking a seat inside the Ihaw-Ihaw restaurant at about 11 p.m.

Four civilians were seriously wounded in the attack but their identities were withheld pending the ongoing investigation as of Wednesday.

Senior Insp. Rodel Gavison, police chief of Kiamba in Sarangani province, said investigators are looking into the involvement of the illegal drugs syndicate Gabat was investigating.

Gavison, a classmate of Gabat at the police academy, revealed that the victims was close to pinning down the reported drug lord and drug ring operations in Polomolok which is reportedly one of the drop-off points of shabu coming from Maguindanao and Cotabato provinces.

The death of Gabat added to about 20 killings from July to September 2017. Most of the unresolved murder cases are drug-related.