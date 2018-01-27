Pomelo Tee opens April 26

The 13th Pomelo Tee will fire off on April 26 at the Rancho Palos Verdes Golf and Country Club in Mandug-Indangan, Buhangin, Davao City.

The four-day annual member-guest golf tournament is expected to draw 200 entries.

The event that ends on April 29 aims to raise funds for the charitable projects of the Pomelo Tee Foundation Incorporated.

Tournament format will follow a 36-hole stroke play for team and individual categories using the modified Stableford scoring system.

For registration, contact Rancho Palos at (082) 2863673, Karl Moises (09177705528), Wilson Obongen (09156032302), or Erzza Abuan (09173121887).